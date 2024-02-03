Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

By-Elections: 4.6m Go To Polls In 26 States, 80 LGAs Today

Published

A total of 4,613,291 Nigerians who have collected their Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs) are expected to participate in today’s by-elections to replace members who died or resigned their memberships of the national and state assemblies, as well as rerun elections at designated constituencies or polling units (PUs) as ordered by the election appeal tribunals.

The elections involve 26 states of the federation, including 9 states where two senators, four members of the House of Representatives and three members of state Houses of Assembly will be elected in by-elections to replace members of the national and state assemblies.

The Chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof Mahmood Yakubu, said that in all, the elections would fill vacancies in not less than three senatorial districts, 17 federal and 28 state constituencies spread across 80 local government areas, 575 registration areas/wards and 8,934 polling units involving 4,904,627 registered voters, out of which 4,613,291 PVCs have been collected.

The affected states are Ebonyi, Yobe, Kebbi, Lagos, Ondo, Taraba, Benue, Borno, Kaduna, Plateau, Akwa Ibom, Anambra, Cross River, Delta, Enugu, Jigawa, Katsina, Adamawa, Bauchi, Bayelsa, Kano, Nasarawa, Niger, Oyo, Sokoto and Zamfara.

Some notable vacant seats to be filled are those of President Bola Tinubu’s Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila; Minister of Works, Senator David Umahi; Senator Ibrahim Geidam; Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, and Tanko Sununu, who all resigned to take up appointments in the present administration.

There is also Isma’ila Maihanchi, a member-elect from Taraba State who died before the inauguration of the National Assembly, and Abdulkadir Danbuga from Sokoto, who died in October 2023.

The INEC chairman assured of the commission’s readiness for the elections, saying the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) had delivered materials to the affected locations and security operatives concluded arrangements to ensure hitch-free elections.

Apart from logistics arrangements, the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES), comprising INEC, Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) and all security agencies, met a fortnight ago to map strategies to ensure the security of lives and property during the elections.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2024 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to  www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

In this article:,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Related

News

Rivers: Court Stops INEC From Conducting Election To Replace 27 Defected Lawmakers

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has stopped the Independent National Electoral Commission from conducting by-elections for the 27 defected Peoples Democratic Party’s...

December 18, 2023

News

INEC May Conduct 2023 Re-Run, By-Elections In February

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it is considering the first week of February for the conduct of re-run and by-elections arising from...

December 18, 2023

News

Imo, Kogi, Bayelsa Elections: INEC Warns Staff Against Compromise

As voters across Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi states elect their next governors today amidst threat of violence, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has...

November 11, 2023

News

Imo, Kogi, Bayelsa Elections Will Be Sold, Bought Without IReV – HURIWA

A civil rights advocacy group, Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA), on Monday, expressed sadness that the National Assembly had failed to speedily...

November 6, 2023

Copyright ©