Rivers: We’ll Know Who’s Who At The Right Time — Wike

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Nyesom Wike, has said when it’s time for politics “we will know who is who”.

Wike said this when he visited Chief Victor Giadom, his old political ally and the South-South Vice Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, on Saturday.

According to the minister, who was apparently referring to the political issues with Governor Sim Fubara: “This is not time for politics. When the time comes, we will know who is who.

“If you like abuse me as you want (sic). If you like employ everybody on social media. I have never bothered myself one day to know who is abusing me. Politics will come.

“We didn’t contest the election based on social media. We spoke to the people, and they listened and believed in us.”

However, his visit heightened the rumour that he may soon join the ruling APC.

This is coming barely two days after the former governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party, SDP, Senator Magnus Abe, rejoined the APC.

Meanwhile, Wike, who was hosted by Giadom at Bera community in Gokana Local Government Area of Rivers state on Saturday, said he was happy to be back with his old-time friend.

The minister said that the visit was a private one devoid of politics.

Wike’s visit, which took political observers by surprise, attracted serving senators and some members of the House of Representatives from Rivers.

Also, leaders of both APC and the PDP, two former chairmen of Rivers PDP, Prince Felix Obuah and Ambassador Desmond Akawor, were with him.

South-South PDP Chairman, Chief Dan Orbih; PDP National Secretary, Sam Anyanwu, traditional rulers, local government chairmen, youths and women among many others, were also present.

Speaking at the event, Wike said: “I didn’t come here for politics. I came here to visit my friend, Giadom.

“Let nobody misinterpret why I came here. That is why I came with PDP and APC leaders. It is a private visit to my friend.

“I have never been in doubt about your capacity to relate with your people. Politics is about impact. If you want to be a successful politician you must impact your people so that when you call them they will answer you.”

Apparently referring to the crisis in Rivers state, Wike said: “Forget about these hungry noisemakers on the road.

“When the time comes, we will know who is in charge and who is not in charge. There is a time for everything. This is not time for politics.”

Speaking on his realignment with Giadom, the minister explained: “Party will come and go and friendship will remain. We have made our mistakes, we are all humans but friendship remains.

“When I was appointed a minister, Victor Giadom led a team to congratulate me. It does not matter where you belong. What is important is the interest of Rivers.

“If you want to be a successful politician, greedy ones will not like you. Nobody has done well in politics without enemies. Those who hate you are in the minority. Those who love you are in the majority.

“When I was governor, Nigeria heard about Rivers State. That is what I have always preached.

“So, nobody should be afraid. I have no regrets when I stood by with my colleagues and friends that the presidency must go to the south.

“There was nothing I was not offered. But I said no. That is why I will continue to support the government of Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu. As I am going back home, I am going with the satisfaction that my friend is back.

“This visit today will cause a lot of trouble. Some people will start visits now. Follow who knows road (sic). Continue to support Victor and all your leaders who mean well for all of you.

“For the first time in history, Ogoni man is the chairman of works. I am happy that Ledum Mitee is a member of the NNPCL. Let nobody do community problems. When you do that development will not come.”

Speaking earlier, Giadom described Wike’s visit as a homecoming of a brother, a friend and a leader.

