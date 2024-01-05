N50bn Of N61.55bn FCT Supplementary Budget Released — Wike

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, says the Federal Government has released N50bn of FCT’s supplementary budget to complete ongoing projects.

The minister disclosed this on Thursday during an inspection of projects in the nation’s capital.

He also expressed the ministry’s readiness to collaborate with other security agencies to install closed-circuit television cameras in the FCT to harness the security situation in the nation’s capital.

In late 2023, the National Assembly approved N61. 55 billion FCT supplementary budget following the passage of the 2023 Supplementary Appropriation Bill for the FCT.

N12.90 billion of the approved sum is for overhead costs (recurrent expenditure), while N48.65 billion is for capital projects.

