2023: Presidency Should Be Zoned To Southern Nigeria, Says Ganduje

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, says a presidential slot should be given to the southern region.

Ganduje stated this in Kano during an interview with Channels Television’s Politics Today which aired on Friday.

“The Southern part of the country but there should be a consensus of the members,” he said in reaction to which zone should produce the 2023 presidency.

“Zoning system even though it is not in the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, it is a strategy for winning elections.”

When asked if the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has done well for Nigerians since sweeping to power in 2015, the governor replied in the affirmative.

He said the APC under President Muhammadu Buhari’s leadership improved on Nigeria’s security situation as well as fixing the nation’s economy.

Ganduje is therefore confident that the ruling party would win the 2023 general election and maintain its winning streak by holding to power at the federal level.

“I think in 2023, APC will win the election because more people are coming into the party. Though we lost some governors because of intraparty problems, at the same time some are coming into the party.

“Also there is a very strong movement now to reconcile the major actors and I think that is also making the party stronger,” he added.

The governor said he is hopeful that despite the wranglings within the APC, the party would resolve all differences and put its house in order before 2023.

He however advised the party’s leadership to do a lot of planning and research to adopt the best option and approach in winning subsequent polls in the country.

