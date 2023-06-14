Connect with us

Gov. Yusuf Demolishes Multi-Million Naira Kano Govt House Roundabout

Engr. Abba Kabir Yusuf, the Kano State Governor in the early hours of Wednesday, (today), sustained his demolition exercise tempo in the state by collapsing the multi-million naira roundabout located close to the Government House entrance.

The governor was said to have personally supervised the demolition of the roundabout, which is only a few meters away from the entrance to the Government House.

The demolition exercise was carried out under tight security supervision.

The historic multi-million naira roundabout was remodelled and renovated by the immediate past administration of Governor Abdullahi Ganduje at the cost of N160 million in 2017.

Recall that the governor had in the early hours of Sunday demolished shops built by the fence of Sani Abacha Stadium at Kofar Mata, GSS Kofar Nasarawa facing IBB road and buildings by GGSS Dukawuya, Goron Dutse.

