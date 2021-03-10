Abuja/Lokoja Road A National Shame, Says CAN President

President of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Dr. Samson Ayokunle, has slammed the Federal Government for its inability to complete the Abuja/Lokoja highway that has been under construction in the past 15 years.

Speaking at the inauguration of Government House chapel, Lokoja, yesterday, Ayokunle described the road as a national shame.

According to him, the lukewarm attitude towards the construction of the 200km highway remains a sore thumb in the life of various leaderships at the federal level, stressing that until the leaders imbibe the spirit of sincerity and fear of God, the country might not receive the desired change.

“Lokoja/Abuja highway is a shame of the country. Do something and remove this shame, 15 years of constructing a 200km road is a shame,” he said.

If the human and material resources the country is blessed with are properly harnessed, the country will join the comity of great states and dust off the present hardship in the nation, he asserted.

The CAN president, who said the present generation in the country were sophisticated and educated, hinted that it’s no longer easy to use old tricks on the people.

“While practising democracy, let us use our native wisdom. We need justice, fairness and mutual respect in Nigeria,” he said.

In his remarks, Governor Yahaya Bello, who was represented by his deputy, Chief Edward Onoja, thanked God for giving his government the wisdom and strength to construct a Christian chapel in the seat of government.

He stressed that the adherents of various religions, particularly Muslims, Christians and traditional worshippers, abound in every family setting in the state, adding that when people were dissatisfied with certain policies in the society, it behoves the leadership to rectify the situation.

The governor urged the residents not to allow their grievances to degenerate to violence, but take the part of dialogue to resolve issues to the benefit all.

On the Abuja-Lokoja road, Bello restated the commitment of President Muhammadu Buhari to right previous wrongs, assuring that the road would be completed soon.

_________

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2021 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.