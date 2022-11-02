The Christian Association of Nigeria has declared Friday, November 4, 2022, as a national day of prayer for Nigeria to seek for God’s intervention in the affairs of the country, Punch reports.

CAN made this known in a statement issued on Wednesday by the Chairman, National Prayer Day Committee, Archbishop John Daniel, adding that it had become imperative to solicit the help of God concerning the state of the country.

The prayer, as announced by CAN, is for all christians including christian organisations, christian politicians and stakeholders in the country, in order to frustrate all evil plans against the country.

The Archbishop said, “We consider this imperative in view of the fact that our nation is passing through very challenging times at the moment, despite its abundant natural, human, and material resources.

“Nigeria is a vibrant and virile land that is full of colour, wealth and all that it would take to be one of the greatest nations on earth. Sadly, the country has not yet reached where it should be at the moment due to some inherent problems.

“Consequently, all christian groups or organisations, stakeholders and christian politicians, especially those vying for offices, are invited to participate in the programme.

“All bloc chairmen, zonal chairmen, states and local chairmen, and all church leaders, are to mobilise their members nationwide for the programme.

“Participants are to assemble at the National Christian Centre in Abuja for the prayer retreat by 10:00am prompt on Friday this week.

“We urge all and sundry to join the solemn assembly in order to usher the country into a new era of peace, unity, safety and all-round prosperity.

“May God use the programme to address the spiritual dimensions of the challenges plaguing the nation and frustrate every evil plan against the unity of the people.”