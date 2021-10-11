FB_IMG_1633960738773

Address Reasons for Agitations in Nigeria, S’East Bishops Tell FG

South East Archbishops of different Christian denominations have called on the Federal Government to urgently address reasons for agitations in the country by restoring a national sense of belonging, equity and fairness in dealing with all segments of Nigeria.

The Bishops said that it was the failure of entrenching equity and fairness, made worse by the increasing divide between the ruling class and the people that opened the floodgate for ethnic and sectionalised agitations for justice and fairness that gradually won the loyalty of frustrated citizens.

The Bishops said they noted the tragic plight of Igbo youth, their families and individuals in the entire South East region which became a cause for grave concern to all in the local communities and within various Church bodies, stating that the level of violence and insecurity in the region was no longer tolerable.

