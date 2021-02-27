Again, Gunmen Attack Kagara, Abduct 26 People

Just hours after the release of 42 kidnapped persons in Kagara Niger State, scores others have been kidnapped in fresh attacks on the town and adjoining villages in Rafi Local Government Area of the state, PREMIUM TIMES reports.

About four persons were on Saturday reportedly killed in the new attack while at least 26 others were abducted.

According to Musa Kwabe, a community leader in Kagara, eight persons were kidnapped in Kundu and 11 others in nearby Gunna district.

He said the four people killed were from Karako, a neighbouring village where seven persons are still missing. He also disclosed that the bandits rustled many cows in the affected villages.

Muhammed Hussein, a chief in Kagara and a former local council chairman, named one of those kidnapped as Ibrahim Ruvo, who is a chief imam at Madaka village.

“One chief Imam, Ibrahim Ruvo, was kidnapped around Madaka axis. He is yet to be found.”

Details later.

_________

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2021 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.