Another Professor Dies in Kano After ‘Brief Illness’
Another Professor at the Bayero University, Kano (BUK) has died on wednesday.
Prof. Monsuru Emiola died at the university clinic after a brief illness.
Prof. Emiola, a senior lecturer with the Physical and Health Education Department, Faculty of Education, was an indigene of Oyo State.
He is survived with a wife and children.
