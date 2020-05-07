Prof Monsuru

Another Professor Dies in Kano After ‘Brief Illness’

Another Professor at the Bayero University, Kano (BUK) has died on wednesday.

Prof. Monsuru Emiola died at the university clinic after a brief illness.

Prof. Emiola, a senior lecturer with the Physical and Health Education Department, Faculty of Education, was an indigene of Oyo State.

He is survived with a wife and children.

_____

