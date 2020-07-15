APC Governors Back Okonjo-Iweala for World Trade Organisation Top Job

Governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) under the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) platform have thrown their weights behind the candidacy of Dr Ngozi Okonjo Iweala for the position of the Director-General of the world trade organisation (WTO).

PGF chairman and Kebbi state Governor, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, enjoined President Muhammadu Buhari to rally other Africa leaders behind the candidacy of Okonjo-Iweala in the interest of the country.

PGF, in a statement, argued that the emergence of Okonjo Iweala as head of the WTO would usher in an era of prosperity for the African continent.

Besides, the Governors believed that the world would be more united with Okonjo-Iweala on the saddle of the WTO.

Eulogising her leadership qualities, the governors noted that, “In nominating our own Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, President Buhari is not just presenting a Nigerian Candidate but is presenting to the world one of its best, albeit from Nigeria, and one who is eminently qualified to lead the task of fixing the world trading system.

“Getting it right at the World Trade Organization shall hasten the goals of Africa in the global arena. With Dr. Okonjo-Iweala who is cut out for the job given her background, her achievements, her world view, who promotes the belief that a trading system can work for the benefit all, and truly that’s what the world needs, all nations and peoples committed to the promotion of equitable trading system should support her emergence as the Director-General of WTO.

“As someone who practiced development economics at the World Bank, rising to the top and having served twice as Nigeria’s Minister of Finance, where she struggled with budget sizes below what the country’s potential demands and served two Presidents, who but apart from being of same Party, are opposites. She however was quite remarkable in serving both and providing the needed leadership for Nigeria’s economic policy.

“She sits on the board of the Global Alliance of Vaccines in Africa, which of recent was exposed to the fragility of the global trading system in securing and supporting countries which supplies support to COVID-19 response. Her experience in these fields equips her with the creative and modern perspectives that are required in navigating the uncertainties that will come in the post-COVID-19 world.

“She has the credentials to assure the more prosperous nations that they could be better off an institution that she leads while at the same time given confidence to the developing countries that their moment had arrived. That’s what is needed in the world: a win-win situation.

“I don’t know what the interview process entails but certainly the abilities of an Amazon who can bring over 400 million Africans, seeking to escape poverty and eager to equitably participate in the world trade system may not be matched by others.

“Africa matters, not least because it remains the least developed continent but have a young and growing population that is willing to join the world. Equally African countries and indeed many other developing countries have been responsible trading partners that give opportunity to others.

“They also seek more opportunities from others, and occasionally the two worlds may seem to differ in their views but Dr. Okonjo-Iweala is able to make the case for both. She is capable of energizing the World Trade Organisation and give confidence to all countries of the world that we shall be more prosperous together.”

