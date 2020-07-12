APC to PDP: Nobody is Above The Law in Buhari’s Govt

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has asked Nigerians to disregard what it termed “fake lamentations” by the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), saying nobody is above the law in the current administration led by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The PDP in a statement earlier had raised some allegations of corruption in the APC’s government but reacting through a statement signed by its deputy national publicity secretary Mr. Yekini Nabena, the ruling party asked Nigerians to ignore the PDP.

“The All Progressives Congress wishes to assure all Nigerians that the administration of President Muhammad Buhari will not condole any form of corrupt practices even as the administration is committed to fighting corruption as promised.

“The former ruling party PDP does not have what it takes to lament about it’s alleged corruption practices in the present administration of APC. It is on records that the PDP is the founder of corruption in Nigeria, to the extent that the evil practices were made official way of life during its 16 wasteful years.

“In APC’s government nobody is above the law. For the fact that the suspended acting chairman of the EFCC Ibrahim Magu is being investigated should send a signal to all those who think and have blackmailed the government’s anti-corruption battle. The Presidency has assured that there is no hiding place for any corrupt government official in this administration being led by an incorruptible personality, in person of President Muhammadu Buhari.

“So, Nigerians should ignore the fake lamentations of an unrepentant corrupt PDP. The main opposition party is only pained that it’s no longer in government, PDP does not have history of caring for the people even when the revenue generations were at the highest levels.”

