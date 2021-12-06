APC Will Be Kicked Out of Power in 2023, Says Jerry Gana

Former Minister of Information and National Orientation, Professor Jerry Gana, has said the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) would be swept out of office in 2023.

Gana maintained that the ruling party had committed a lot of injustices against humanity and that Nigerians were fed up with their leadership.

Gana bared his mind over the weekend in Effurun, near Warri, where he delivered a lecture titled “Raising 21st Century Leaders for Nigeria” at Youth Arise Conference 2021.

He lamented that there were too many hypocrites in and out of offices in the country and stressed the need for a change of attitude in order to move the nation forward.

The former minister urged Nigeria youths to imbibe the culture of truth and honesty in all their dealing since truth and honesty were the hallmark of good leadership.

He challenged the youths to show interest in politics and good governance and advised them to create a culture of mutual respect and peaceful coexistence.

“Be honest and speak the truth always. Truth is the foundation of all knowledge. It can liberate a society. Good leaders do not emerge; they are raised, groomed and nurtured. We should celebrate good leaders. Be a leader with a good reputation,” he said.

