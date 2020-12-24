Army Parades 66 Kidnappers, Bandits, Others In Nasarawa

Troops of the Nigerian Army have captured and paraded 66 suspected bandits, kidnappers and gunrunners operating around the North Central, parts of North West and North East of the country. Among the captured suspects were 41 gang members of Terwase, alias Gana, including the Chief Priest, Ugbah Iorlumun, who is allegedly involved in preparing charms for the criminals.

The military said the recent arrest of Gana’s gang members has brought to a total of 119 members of the dreaded group so far arrested. Also arrested were 7 members, Alhaji Damina’s bandit gang, 6 members of Babuji Yellow’s gang, 9 bandits, 8 bandits collaborators amongst others. Items recovered from the suspects were two AK 47 rifle, 11 cartridges, 8 Bajaj motorcycles, 1.4 million naira cash, 7 phones, chairman and other items.

Parading the suspects yesterday, the Commander 4 Special Forces Command, Doma in Nasarawa state, Major General Gadzama Ali said, they were arrested at different times and locations. Gen. Gadzama, said suspected notorious kidnappers’ kingpins, Abdulkareem Sadiq and Momoh, who were allegedly responsible for the killing of a DSS staff were captured during the operation along Okpela-Okene-Lokoja road in Kogi State.

