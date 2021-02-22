Atiku Calls For Privatisation Of Refineries, Other Assets

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar yesterday called for full privatisation of all the refineries in the country, stating that it is better done now than never.

In a statement he signed, the former vice president said, “For decades, I have championed the privatisation of our economy and full deregulation of our oil and gas sector, amongst other sectors, for greater service delivery and efficiency”.

He noted that as the chairman of the National Council on Privatisation (NCP), he had advanced these policies which saw the economy achieve six per cent GDP growth and created jobs for the masses and amass the national wealth that enabled the country exit the debt trap, and secure her financial independence.

He explained that his ideas were scorned by the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led federal government over the years.

According to Atiku, Nigeria is now facing reality and has now embraced reason, by announcing the privatisation of the refineries and other assets, which have not always prospered under public management.

He said that it is always better late than never and therefore commended the federal government for coming on board.

“I urge that the privatisation process be as transparent as possible, as that is the only way to ensure that Nigeria reaps the greatest economic benefits from this policy.

“It was never about me. My interest has always been the peace, prosperity and progress of Nigeria, and I am happy to share these ideas, and others, with the government of the day, for the betterment of our nation and its people,” Atiku stated.

