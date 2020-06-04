Atiku Seeks Review of Law on Rape

Former Vice President and the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the last general election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has called for the review of law on rape to ensure that rapists are adequately punished.

Atiku, who spoke against the rape and subsequent death of the University of Benin 100 level student, Miss Uwa Omozuwa, inside a church building in Benin, in his verified twitter handle, canvassed for a stiffer punishment for anyone caught raping women.

He said: “It is time we reviewed the laws on rape to ensure that there are no escape routes in the investigation, prosecution, conviction and adequate punishment for this heinous crime.”

Atiku also commiserated with the family of late Omozuwa. “I just spoke to the family of the late Uwa Omozuwa. I expressed my deepest condolences over her rape and murder. I feel their anguish. Sadly, rape is now a pandemic in our country,” he said.

While lamenting the increase in cases of rape Nigeria, Atiku said: “After speaking with the Omozuwa’s family, my attention was drawn to yet another rape and murder of another young lady, Barakat Bello, in Ibadan. As a father, I know what it is like to deal with such a loss. We are racing against time.”

The former vice president called for quick investigations into all the cases of rape and to ensure that the culprits are brought to book.

He added that: “It is crucial that the rapist(s) of Barakat and all other victims are speedily brought to justice to serve as a deterrent to others.”

_____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2020 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.