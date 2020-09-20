Bandits Kidnap 10 in Kaduna, Demand N24 Million Ransom

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers, have again kidnapped 10 persons at Karji community, a suburb of Kaduna metropolis.

This is coming barely 24 hours after bandits invaded Barkallahu, another Kaduna suburb where they kidnapped and went away with seven persons. The bandits’ attack on Karji was carried out twice within two days. During the first attack launched on the community around 10pm on Wednesday, the gunmen abducted eight persons, while two more persons were whisked away and one person shot by the gunmen during the second attack on Friday night.

The kidnappers have however demanded N24 million ransoms on the initial eight people kidnapped on Wednesday. Eye witnesses said, the bandits demanded N10 million for one of the victims and N2 million ransom each for the remaining seven abductees. While the residents and family of the victims were still trying to raise the ransom, the kidnappers struck again Friday night at about 10pm shooting sporadically as they ransacked houses following which they picked two people and escaped before security agents could arrive to safe the victims.

One of the residents of the area, who crave anonymity, said they now live in fear, even as many of them have deserted their houses for any safe place, where they would be shielded from the rampaging kidnappers. According to him, “I thank God for seeing this day. Kidnappers are on rampage in Karji, Yakowa Road.

They have invaded our area, eight people were taken on Wednesday, for which they are demanding N10 million for one of them and N2 million each for the other seven persons.

“Last night they came again. They kidnapped two people last night, one other person escaped with serious gunshot injuries. We all took cover at different location. These guys had a field day combing the streets of Karji, Karuga New Extension. Thanks to God for survival. Thanks to Samuel Aruwan (Kaduna state Commissioner for Security and Internal Affairs) and Kaduna state Deputy Commissioner of Police,” the Karji resident said.

