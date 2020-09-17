000_1x16cu_0

Belarus Protests: Maria Kolesnikova Charged Under Security Law

Belarusian Protest Organiser Maria Kolesnikova Has Been Charged With Incitement to Undermine National Security, officials say.

Maria Kolesnikova called for “actions aimed at undermining Belarusian national security” using the media and the Internet, the country’s Investigative Committee said in a statement.

Kolesnikova, who became one of the faces of the mass protests against President Alexander Lukashenko that began after a disputed presidential election in August, is currently in prison in the country’s capital Minsk.

She was jailed last week after tearing up her own passport last week to thwart an attempt to expel her to Ukraine, two of her associates told a news conference. Belarusian authorities claimed she was arrested as she attempted to flee the country. NBC News could not independently verify the government’s claim or the account of Kolesnikova’s associates.

She faces a maximum sentence of five years imprisonment if convicted of incitement.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2020 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

Categories
NewsPicturesWorld
Tagged
Alexander LukashenkoBelarusian ProtestMaria Kolesnikova

There are no comments

Add yours

Stay Connected

TRENDING PACKETS

You Will Get Justice, Osinbajo Assures Nigerian Traders in Ghana

You Will Get Justice, Osinbajo Assures Nigerian Traders in Ghana

News
  • 17 Sep
  • 0
Panel Submits Report on UNILAG Crisis

Panel Submits Report on UNILAG Crisis

News
  • 17 Sep
  • 0
FG Approves Establishment Of New Anti-Corruption Agency

FG Approves Establishment Of New Anti-Corruption Agency

News
  • 17 Sep
  • 0

BEACON

Twitter said: "Invalid or expired token."

Back to Top