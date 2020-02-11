IMG_20180926_125338

Bomb Explosion Rocks Edo APC Secretary’s Residence

Tweet
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares

A bomb has exploded at the residence of factional State Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State, Mr. Lawrence Okah.

The bomb shattered a part of the building and dug a hole in the ground.

No lives were lost in the attack.

A team of police anti-bomb squad was at the residence at about 8am to remove an unexploded explosive.

Okah said the incident happened at about 12:30am.

Chieftains of the APC such as Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, Dr. Pius Odubu and others were at the residence for solidarity visit.

More to come…

_____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2020 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant source.

Categories
NewsNigeriaPictures
Tagged
APCLawrence Okah

There are no comments

Add yours

Stay Connected

TRENDING PACKETS

China Coronavirus Death Toll Passes 1,000 as WHO Warns of ‘Bigger Fire’

China Coronavirus Death Toll Passes 1,000 as WHO Warns of ‘Bigger Fire’

News
  • 11 Feb
  • 0
Lokpobiri Loses as Supreme Court Affirms Lyon as Bayelsa APC Gov Candidate

Lokpobiri Loses as Supreme Court Affirms Lyon as Bayelsa APC Gov Candidate

News
  • 11 Feb
  • 0
Bomb Explosion Rocks Edo APC Secretary’s Residence

Bomb Explosion Rocks Edo APC Secretary’s Residence

News
  • 11 Feb
  • 0

BEACON

Back to Top