Bomb Explosion Rocks Edo APC Secretary’s Residence
A bomb has exploded at the residence of factional State Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State, Mr. Lawrence Okah.
The bomb shattered a part of the building and dug a hole in the ground.
No lives were lost in the attack.
A team of police anti-bomb squad was at the residence at about 8am to remove an unexploded explosive.
Okah said the incident happened at about 12:30am.
Chieftains of the APC such as Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, Dr. Pius Odubu and others were at the residence for solidarity visit.
More to come…
