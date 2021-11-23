BREAKING: EFCC Arrests Fani-Kayode For ‘Forgery’
Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have arrested a former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode.
It was learnt that Fani-Kayode was nabbed and subsequently taken to the Lagos Zonal Office of the anti-graft agency for alleged manipulation and forgery of documents.
Spokesman of the EFCC, Wilson Uwujaren, confirmed Fani-Kayode’s arrest on the phone.
