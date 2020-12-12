Buhari Begins One-Week Private Visit To Daura

President Muhammadu Buhari Friday left Abuja for Daura, Katsina State for a week-long private visit.

A statement by presidential spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, said the aircraft conveying the president from Abuja landed at the Umaru Musa Yar’Adua International Airport, Katsina at 4:45pm where he was received by Governor Aminu Bello Masari, his deputy, Mannir Yakubu, senior government officials and heads of security agencies in the state.

The statement said upon arriving Daura, Buhari was received at the helipad by the Emir, Alhaji Umar Faruk Umar and members of the Emirate Council followed by a parade of colourful horse riders and courtiers.

It added that shortly after disembarking from the chopper, the president received the gift of a horse and a decorated sword in his capacity as Bayajiddan Daura from the emir.

The statement also said Buhari, while in Daura, would carry out a number of private engagements but would virtually participate in the meeting of the Federal Executive Council on Wednesday to be presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

It noted that the president last visited his hometown in December 2019, deliberately staying away for one full year because of COVID-19 pandemic.

