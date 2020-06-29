Buhari Lifts Ban on Inter-State Travel, Extends Phase Two of Eased Lockdown Till July 27
President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the extension of the Phase Two of the eased lockdown by another four weeks, with effect from Tuesday, June 30, 2020 through midnight of Monday, 27 July, 2020.
The Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Mr Boss Mustapha, announced the extension on Monday at the task force’s briefing in Abuja.
He also said the President had given permission for movement across state borders only outside curfew hours with effect from July, 1, 2020.
The, PTF, however said that the nationwide official curfew hours from 10 p.m to 4 a.m. shall remain in place.
The task force also said Buhari had ratified the safe reopening of schools to allow students in graduating classes resume in-person in preparation for examinations in addition to the safe reopening of domestic aviation services as soon as practicable.
