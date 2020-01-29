Buhari Marginalising South-West in Appointments, Says Gani Adams

The Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Chief Gani Adams, yesterday alleged that the South-west was being marginalised by the President Muhammadu Buhari, in terms of appointments into public offices.

Speaking yesterday in Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State during the 6th World Congress of the Oodua Progressives Union, Adams said: “Buhari’s government is tainted with nepotism. You have a situation whereby only two South-west judges are appointed in about 20 judges in the federation and the majority are from the North.

“The most important and influential positions at the federal level from one to 15 are occupied by northerners. It is this government that has marginalised the South-west in the area of public offices appointments.”

“This is clear nepotism and it should be stopped in order not to destroy the foundation and unity of this great nation which the OPU is protecting.”

Adams said the World Congress was initiated by the OPU, which has presence in 87 countries, with a view to promoting the culture of the Yoruba race all over the world.

Adams hailed the South-west governors for standing up for the Operation Amotekun.

He praised the Yoruba people for speaking with one voice on the event that played out during the crusade for the establishment of the security outfit.

“Though the outfit is established for the protection of our people and stem the tide of armed robbery, kidnapping and destruction of lives and property, this is the first time that the entire zone is united on the need to raise a security platform to complement the existing security agencies to protect lives and property.”

