Close Yari’s Factional APC Secretariat in Zamfara Now- Shinkafi Charge IGP

A Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Dr Sani Abdulahi Shinkafi has charged the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to order the immediate closure of all the factional offices belonging to former Abdulaziz Yari in the State, in order to avoid the escalation of the security challenges in Zamfara State

In a petition to the IGP dated July 15th,2023 Shinkafi the Executive Director of the Patriots for the Advancement of Peace and Social Development (PAPSD) stated that the activities of Yari and his supporters is causing tension in the State.

According to him “following the defection of the Executive Governor of Zamfara State Hon Bello Muhammad (Mattawalle Maradun) and I from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) on the 29th of June 2021 at the mega rally organized in GUSAU to welcome us into the mainstream All Progressives Congress (APC) at the rally the Acting National Chairman of the Caretaker Committee His Excellency Mai Mala Bunu the Executive Governor of Yobe State unequivocally and publicly announced the dissolution of all the party executives from the State to the ward levels.

“Mala Bunu went on to bestow on His Excellency the Executive Governor of Zamfara State the position of the APC leader in Zamfara State. A day after the rally, on June 30th,2021 the former Governor of Zamfara State Abdulazeez Yari who was in attendance at the mega rally, met with his factional leaders of the APC in Kaduna and debunked all the pronouncements made by the National Chairman. By this action they have constituted themselves as political rascals and have been trying to cause political tension in Zamfara State because of their selfish political agenda ahead of the 2023 elections” he added.

Shinkafi pointed out that Yari and his supporters are trying to make the state ungovernable for the sitting Governor Hon Bello Mattawalle Maradun.

His words “I herby appeal to you to use your good offices to as matter of urgency direct the immediate closure of the offices of the factional APC in GUSAU and the 14 Local Government Areas of Zamfara State due to the security challenges in the state. If the matter is not carefully handled it would bring serious breach of peace in the state which already witnessing serious security challenges which includes armed banditry, kidnapping, armed robbery, cattle rustling and wanton destruction of properties.

“The state has been witnessing wanton killing of innocent people by criminal elements for the past eight years and desperate and disgruntled politicians are trying to artificially input another security challenges in the state because of their selfish political agenda ahead of 2023 elections.

They are trying to make the state ungovernable for the sitting Governor and induce a state of emergency in the state. I call on you to expedite action to avert a break down of law and order in the state” he declared.

____

