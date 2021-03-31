Code of Conduct Tribunal Chairman, Judge Umar Publicly Assaults, Brutalises Security Guard at Abuja Plaza

Umar Danladi, Chairman of the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) has been caught on camera physically assaulting a security guard at Banex plaza in Wuse, Abuja.

In the video , Umar was seen speaking angrily, scolding and shouting at the yet-to-be identified man.

The CCT chairman also launched a barrage of attacks on the young man and violently kicked him before he was restrained by the crowd, including police officers attached to him.

He was then forced into his vehicle by the police officers.

Information made available from an eyewitness and the brutalised security guard was that all the assaulted young man did was to ask Umar to park his car very well at the plaza, only for the CCT chairman to slap him, pull him down and inflict injuries on him.

“The CCT chairman was on the verge of further hitting the young security guard with a dangerous object taken from his car, when passersby and tenants at Banex plaza, intervened and stopped him from further assaulting and violently attacking the young security guard,” the eyewitness said.

The action however didn’t go well with people who felt Umar cheated the security guard.

They suddenly became aggressive and started stoning the vehicles in the CCT chairman’s convoy, smashing their windscreens and windows.

Consequently, the legal services of Abuja-based legal practitioner, Ihensekhien Samuel Jnr, was sought.

He swiftly intervened and made legal representation at the Maitama Police Station under the Federal Capital Territory Police Command where Umar had gone to lodge a false complaint against the security guard.

The Divisional Police Officer at Maitama where the complaint was lodged, on seeing the video recordings of the atrocious and violent attack by Umar on the young security guard, swiftly ordered the prompt release of the young security guard on bail.

Reacting to the above, counsel for the assaulted security guard, Ihensekhien Samuel, said steps would be taken to promptly sue and prosecute Mr Danladi Umar.

He said, “This is a breach of extant provisions of judicial code of any arbiter, and the height of impunity of any kind.”

He assured that the young security guard would get justice.

Known to have turned the CCT as the available forum for manipulation and settling political scores, Umar is currently being prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for corruption.

__________

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2021 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.