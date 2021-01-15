Colleges Rescind Honorary Degrees Award To Trump

Following the attack on the United States Capitol, several colleges have rescinded the honorary degrees they awarded to President Donald Trump.

Some schools including the Middlebury College also took away degrees awarded to Trump’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, while other schools are facing pressure to do the same, a sign of how institutions and businesses are responding to the January 6 Washington riot that led to the president’s impeachment.

According to Forbes, the board of trustees at Lehigh University in Pennsylvania already voted to rescind the honorary degree it awarded to Trump in 1988.

Hours later, the board of trustees for Wagner University in New York followed suit, voting to strip Trump of the honorary degree it awarded the president in 2004.

University of Pennsylvania alumni are pressuring the school to strip Trump of his bachelor’s degree, which the president earned in 1968, by threatening to withhold donations, though it is much more difficult for a college to revoke an earned degree.

Other schools in line include the University of Pennsylvania, Drexel University, Citadel University and Liberty University.

__________

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2021 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.