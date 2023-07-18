Trump Said He Anticipates Being Charged In The Capitol Riot Investigation

Donald Trump, a former US president, claimed on Tuesday that he had received a letter from prosecutors indicating that he was likely to face a criminal charge in connection with the violence at the US Capitol on January 6.

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump claimed that “Deranged Jack Smith, the prosecutor with Joe Biden’s DOJ, sent a letter… stating that I am a TARGET of the January 6 Grand Jury investigation.”

The former president, who is currently in the lead to be the Republican nominee for president in 2024, claimed he received the letter on Sunday and had “a very short four days” to report to a grand jury, “which almost always means an Arrest and Indictment.”

Trump claimed that the entire purpose of the investigation was to meddle with the election and turn law enforcement into a completely political weapon. “This is a very depressing and dark time for our country!”

The special counsel Smith has already filed charges against the 77-year-old Trump for improper handling of top-secret federal records after leaving the White House.

The documents Trump held at his Florida mansion Mar-a-Lago included classified records from the Pentagon, CIA, and National Security Agency, the indictment claims.

Later on Tuesday, the judge overseeing the documents case will have a hearing to determine the start date for the trial.

While Trump’s defense team requested that it begin after the November 2024 presidential election, prosecutors requested that it begin in December.

