Concerned Nigerians Condemn Frequent Pro-Govt Protests at Amnesty International Office

The Concerned Nigeria group, a civil rights movement in the country dedicated to protection of human rights and rule of law, has condemned the invasion of the Abuja office of Amnesty International Nigeria by a group of sponsored protesters.

The sponsored protesters earlier in the day barricaded the office of the pro-right group in the country, preventing daily activities from going on.

The demonstration marked the fourth time sponsored protesters would be storming Amnesty office to demand their exit from the country.

Right now ‘protesters’ barricaded; barring entry and exit, at our office in Abuja: #Nigeria pic.twitter.com/CekNGTWAJi — Amnesty Int. Nigeria (@AmnestyNigeria) February 11, 2020

Previous protests had held on March 20, 2017, 23rd of May 2018, 2nd of August 2019 and today, 11th of February 2020.

Reacting to the protest, the Concerned Nigerians in a statement by Deji Adeyanju, described the sponsored protest as a show of shame.

Adeyanju said, “It has become a reoccurring event that anytime Amnesty International calls for accountability and talks about the gross human right abuses, incessant killings and maiming of citizens in Nigeria, the government through their hired protesters will promptly occupy their office and start making demands for them to quit Nigeria.

“The Nigerian Government should know that freedom of speech is a fundamental pillar of democratic governance and a key tool for shaping public policies and debates.

“We equally want to remind our compatriots that are being used for this hatchet job, that their lives matter and what Amnesty International stands for is a just society that works for all.

“Freedom of speech is a principle that supports the freedom of an individual to articulate their opinions and ideas without fear of retaliation, censorship, or legal sanction. The continued harassment of Amnesty International must stop.

