Coronavirus: Boris Johnson’s Condition Worsens, Admitted Into Intensive Care

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson was taken into an intensive care unit for coronavirus, his office announced Monday.

Johnson, 55, tested positive for the virus at the end of March and has been battling symptoms for more than 10 days. He was taken to the hospital Sunday at the advice of his doctor, though his office insisted it was merely a precautionary measure.

But Johnson has since been moved into intensive care at Thomas’ Hospital in London, No. 10 Downing Street said in a statement Monday.

“Over the course of this afternoon, the condition of the Prime Minister has worsened and, on the advice of his medical team, he has been moved to the Intensive Care Unit at the hospital,” the statement said.

Though the prime minister has continued with his duties since his diagnosis, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab was deputized to fill in for Johnson when necessary.

Johnson announced his positive test results March 27 on Twitter, saying his symptoms were mild and he was self-isolating. His partner, Carrie Symonds, who is pregnant, said on Twitter Saturday that she was in recovery after a week of being bedridden with symptoms. Symonds said she had not been tested for the virus.

____

