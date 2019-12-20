Council of Chiefs: Ganduje Issues 48-Hour Ultimatum to Emir Sanusi

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has issued a 48-hour ultimatum to Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, to either confirm his acceptance or rejection of the offer of his appointment as Kano State Council of Chiefs chairman.

In a statement issued by the permanent secretary of Kano State special duties ministry Musa Bichi, Ganduje ordered Emir Sanusi to respond to the offer indicated in the letter of appointment dated 9th, December 2019 within two days.

“Please note that His Excellency the Excellency Governor of Kano is requesting His Highness the Emir of Kano (Sarki Kano) to indicate his acceptance or otherwise of his appointment as the Chairman of Kano state Council of Chiefs as conveyed vide letter No. SSG/REPA/S/A/86/T and dated 9th December 2019,” Bichi said.

“The acceptance or otherwise should reach His Excellency the Executive Governor of Kano state within two days of the receipt of this letter.”

Ganduje on Monday, December 9 appointed Emir Sanusi as Kano State Council of Chiefs chairman. The appointment, however, has been allegedly disregarded by Emir Sanusi, The Guardian reports.

It was gathered the Governor Ganduje may suspend Emir Sanusi if he fails to accept the appointment.

Already, many believed the offer was a trap to further nailing Emir Sanusi, who might not accept the appointment.

