Court Grants Nollywood Actor, Baba Ijesha Bail

A Special Offences and Domestic Violence Court sitting in the Ikeja area of Lagos has granted bail to Nollywood actor, Olanrewaju Omiyinka, aka Baba Ijesha in the sum of N2million with two sureties.

The court during Omiyinka’s trial on Thursday held that one of the sureties must be a blood relation, resident in Lagos, and must have a tax clearance certificate of three years preceding today. Such relation must also make a monetary bond of N1million to the Chief Registrar of the court.

The other surety must be a legal practitioner whose call to bar certificate must be verified by the court.

He has seven days to perfect the bail but today he was released to the head of the legal team, Babatunde Ogala SAN.

The court then adjourned to the 26th, 27th, and 28th of July for the prosecution to open its case against the defendant.

More to follow…

