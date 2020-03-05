Court Halts Suspension of Oshiomole as APC National Chairman
A federal high court in Kano has issued an interim order halting the suspension of Adams Oshiomhole as the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), TheCable reports.
At its sitting on Thursday, Lewis Allagoa, a judge, asked parties involved to “maintain the status quo ante bellum (state existing before the current state)” pending the court’s final decision.
The judge gave the ruling following an application by one Aliyu Rabiu praying the court to stop the APC and INEC from effecting Oshiomhole’s suspension.
The application specifically asked the court to stop those involved in the matter from giving effect to the resolution of the APC helmsman’s ward to suspend him in 2019.
More to come…
_____
Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng
Copyright 2020 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant source.
There are no commentsAdd yours