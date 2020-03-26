COVID-19: Atiku Donates N50m Relief Fund

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has donated N50million as relief fund to support the Federal Government’s battle against the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

Atiku, in a press statement he personally signed on Wednesday, said his contribution will help “form part of the stimulus package.”

He praised the Federal and State Governments for taking precautionary measures in containing the spread of the virus in the country.

Part of these, Atiku explained, include issuing stay at home orders, and shutting down non-essential markets and other places of mass gatherings, while also giving guidelines for social distancing.

Despite the measures, however, the former presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) asked governments at all levels to “provide palliatives to the Nigerian people to enable them to survive, even as they abide by these necessary measures put in place for their own safety.”

According to him, “a large percentage of our people do not have the financial capacity to withstand long periods of self-isolation and even lockdown.”

_____

