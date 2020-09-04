COVID-19 PTF Mandate Extended Till December 31

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the extension of the six-month mandate of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 (PTF), due to expire on September on 17 untill the end of December, 2020.

The Chairman PTF, Boss Mustapha announced this on Thursday when the task force addressed the press at the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja.

The extension was granted after the federal government reviewed the four weeks of transition into the third Phase of the National Response to COVID-19, which comes to end with effect from 12.01 am on Friday 4th September.

The National Coordinator of the PTF, Dr Sani Aliyu also said formal restriction will no longer be placed on citizens of the country while the interstate ban on road and railway travel has also been removed while only civil servants below Grade Level 12 are to continue to work from home.

He also said the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) had been mandated to insist on presentation by facemasks by the electorate as prerequisite for voting at the fortcoming governorship elction in Edo and Ondo States.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2020 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.