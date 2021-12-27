COVID: Presidential Aides Are Humans, They Can Fall Sick – Femi Adesina

The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari, Femi Adesina, has said presidential aides going on self-isolation after testing positive to COVID-19 confirmed that they remained human and not immune to the realities around them.

Adesina said this when he appeared on Sunday Politics on Channels Television.

“Well, what I like to say is that presidential aides are just human. They can fall sick. If anything happens to human beings, it can also happen to presidential aides. The fact that we are presidential aides does not make us to be immune to certain things.

“If there is a virus that is ravaging society. Well, it can touch anybody. So, Mallam Garba Shehu has confirmed that, yes, he tested positive but he said it’s mild. And I believe that by now, because it’s happened since Wednesday, by now, he should almost have beaten it if he had not beat it already. There is no cause for alarm.”

Speaking about President Buhari, he said the president is fine despite the fact that some of his aides tested positive for COVID-19.

Adesina, who was asked if the president was isolating after realising that he had been exposed to those infected, said: “Well, I think Mr. President is quite fine, he is doing his normal routine, following his normal schedule. But if anybody close to him tests positive, that person is required to stay away till he tests again, and he test negative. So, Mr. President, is following his normal schedule and routine.”

Asked how he was coping since he had contact with Shehu, he said: “Well, I also believe God for the best. If it happens, I’ll recover. So, that’s it.”

Asked to speak on the number of the President’s aides in the State House had been infected, Adesina said: “No. That will not be within my purview to discuss maybe if you get the Presidential doctor or anybody in the medical side, they will tell you, I wouldn’t know because, it is a private thing. If it happens to anybody, it’s between that person and possibly the doctor. It’s not going to be general knowledge. So I may not be able to say.”

Online newspaper, Premium Times, had listed the President’s Aide-de-camp (ADC), Yusuf Dodo; his chief security officer (CSO), Aliyu Musa, and Garba Shehu among presidential aides affected by the coronavirus.

