Dangote, Folio Communication Trains Journalists on Ethical Reporting

Over 60 journalists drawn from diverse sectors of the media, including print, broadcast and online media have gathered in Lokoja, the Kogi state state for a three days workshop, targeted at improving their reporting skills in today’s digital world.

The workshop which is organised by Folio Media, Creative Academy (FMCA) in partnership with Dangote Group, owned by Africa’s Richest man, Mr. Aliko Dangote commences on Wednesday.

According to the Chief Operations Officer, Folio Communications, Mr. Pius Alabi the three days workshop with the tittle, “Critical Media Practice: The Convergence Journalism” is meant to equip participants with knowledge for the job so as to impact on the society.

Guest Lecturers for the workshop are drawn from reputable organisations; Abdulkareem Baba Aminu, the longest serving editor with Daily Trust, Likan Otufodunrin, a multimedia journalist and media career development expert and Dr. Onakpa Mohammed Shaibu, a senior lecturer in mass communication department, Kogi state University.

Some participants who spoke to our correspondent said they look forward to learning new skills during the workshop

A participant, Ibrahim Obansa, kogi state Guardian correspondent, noted that the training was not only timely but would assist media practitioners to be abreast with modern trend in the industry.

He particularly stressed that one of the lectures ‘Media convergence” which allows multiple tasks to be performed on a single device, would equipp journalists on how to adjust to these new developments, to create wealth.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2021 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.