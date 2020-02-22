DesignYourDestiny | The Positive Expectation of Life – By Henry Ukazu

Greetings Destiny Friends,

It is no news that every human beings has different and unique expectations towards life. These expectations are not limited to how we’ll like to live our life, the kind of person we’ll like to get married to or the kind of business we’ll like to have. We normally get fulfillment when targeted accomplishments are made, and as a result, there’s always a feeling of dissatisfaction or failure if one is not able to reach those targeted expectations

We all have something we hope to achieve. They include but not limited to good health, weight loss, stop addiction, promotion, business development, overcoming of challenges and opportunities. Naturally, it’s easy to believe it’s not going to happen, but don’t lose your expectations for the mere fact it has not worked yet, for in due season, it will work out well.

Expectations come in different shapes. Let’s consider some instances: During pregnancy, a lady normally have a due date, if one is buying insurance policy, the life expectancy of the person is normally considered, because it will help to determine the cost of insuring the person’s life; a new employee, always looks at how long he/she will stay on a job or even if he/she will like to retire on the job. The list is endless, but for the purse of this article, we shall be focusing on how our positive thoughts and actions facilitate the improvement, manifestation, realization, and actualization of our dreams or whatever we truly desire.

It’s important to note that everything in life has its time and season; a time to sow, a time to reap, a time to cry, a time to laugh, a time to play, a time to study among others. Even a newborn baby has a time to crawl, walk, run, go to school, work and then give back to society and even take care of the parents. In the same way, we all believe if we do what we are supposed to do, all things being equal, we’ll get to where we are supposed to be.

It is widely believed that there’s no competition in life; everyone has his/her role to play. Therefore, it makes no sense for one to exhaust himself trying to measure up. What is, however, important is we maintain our lane and work at our pace and time. You may be surprised to know that overtaking is allowed in the journey of life and one can overtake those who started the race before them. Just like in marriage, what is important is not marrying early, but marrying right, it’s not how far, but how well. There’s a popular saying that in life, it’s now how much you make, but how much you save. Just to put things in proper perspective, you must have at the back of your mind what you need or what you are looking out for at the end of the day.

Furthermore, It is easy to lose hope, get discouraged, feel disappointed when the lines don’t add up. However, if you’ll have a change of heart towards this negative feeling and look at the bigger picture, you may stand a chance of seeing and appreciating life from a different direction.

Don’t get tired of doing what is right for in due season it will come through. In due season, the right employer, organization, destiny helper will come onboard. Maybe you need to work on something or learn from an experience.

It’s instructive to note that many factors contribute to success, and one of them is the power of words. Words have creative power. It is always good to speak to and through life. Having said that, note that words have creative power, especially when you let them take root in your mind. When you speak, the walls hear and absorb it, the land in which you’re standing on stamps it, and the air carries it to the universe. There have been numerous stories globally where many great men who the world considers as visionaries were able to speak into existence their vision and what they hope to be or achieve in their personal, professional or business/organizational life, and it came to pass.

Regardless of how it turns out, your job is to believe someday it will work out, you’ll be successful in your business and reach the pinnacle of your career in due season.

Sometimes in life, you need to put your house in order by doing what is needful in your personal and professional life. Sometimes, you need to network well, sometimes you’ll need to research and read widely, and sometimes, you need to get the right experience and exposure in order to get the right projection or acceptance. This is because, in the journey of life, one needs to have the patience and the firm belief that everything will work out well. Having patience entails that you don’t have to get tired of doing the right things nor matter how stressful and challenging it becomes.

Let’s take for example, you have the desire to be a great and respected leader who will like to bring in positive change and justice to the world, during your grooming process, it will be expected of you to not only speak the right words, but you’ll have to show it in your thoughts and actions. A typical example of a respected world leader who brought love and peaceful change to his country and the world is the former President of South Africa, late Dr. Nelson Mandela. Despite being persecuted and incarcerated for twenty-seven years, he not only forgave his detractors, but he also did one term as president to the amazement of everyone. The interesting thing about President Nelson Mandela is that he was expected to contest for a second term because he was deeply loved by his people due to the reforms and policies he brought, but he choose to leave when the ovation was high.

The moral of this lies in the fact that the late President has a vision for South Africans and the world in general.

In conclusion, live your expectation by getting into the right frame of mind. By so doing, you may somehow come to the sublime realization that in life, dreams do come true.

Henry Ukazu writes from New York. He works with the New York City Department of Correction as the Legal Coordinator. He’s the author of the acclaimed book Design Your Destiny – Actualizing Your Birthright To Success. He can be reached via [email protected]gmail.com