#DesignYourDestiny | The Turning Point of Your Life – By Henry Ukazu

Dear Destiny Friends,

Everyone of us has experienced a turning point at one time or another in life. The turning point can be when you marry; when you achieve academic excellence; when you meet a great man/woman; when you get a job/promotion; when you travel; when you became financial independent; when you are blessed with a new child; or even when you experience spiritual deliverance.

Turning points are times that change your outlook & attitudes towards life. It can affect your relationship with people. Question: At what point will you say is the turning point in your life? For me, when I published my first book, got a decent job, and married, were times my life literally took a new shape.

We all need a turning point in our life, but that turning point will not come unless we take the necessary decisions. While growing up, we all must have faced one form of challenge or another; the challenge can be due to poverty or education. Have you ever been in a position where due to poverty you weren’t able to access the basic needs of life? That is the story of many people. Poverty can make you decide, you’ll no longer want to remain poor, especially when you experienced poverty growing up. At that stage, you will decide to do whatever is legitimate to eradicate poverty from your life.

In the same vein, when you experience the pain of not being educated, you can decide to get an education to change a narrative. Having a good education is priceless because education is one of the greatest levelers.

For you to turn your life around, you must know yourself. Self-discovery is the first key to success. You must know what you are passionate about, you must know what works for you and most importantly know what change you will like to see in your life. For instance, if you want to study any professional course, you must know what is required to make the dream come true.

Turning point can result from an unpleasant situation or incident which you or the world might have experienced. For instance, when you experience injustice in the system due to rape of a loved one, death of a loved one, shooting of a loved one, or a scene that makes you feel uncomfortable, you can decide to run for election to bring change in order to fix the system.

When you decide to have a turning point in your life, you are literally taking your destiny into your hands. You will focus your energy on doing the needful, you will remove any form of distraction. It’s instructive to note that your life is your life, your joy is your joy, your sorrow is your sorrow, no one can share it with you. The moral of this statement is that you are the architect of your life and as such you don’t need to live your life for anybody.

In turning your life around, you must do whatever works for you. You can’t please anyone neither can you please the world. Human beings by nature are insatiable. According to Bill Cosby, “I don’t know the key to success, but the key to failure is trying to please everybody”. So when you decide to live your life for anyone, just have it a the back of your mind, the world is not literally concerned about your absence except when you have left your footprints in the hearts of humanity, even at that, there will come a day when the world will experience the same love and affection from another resourceful being. For instance, imagine if you are an entertainer or social media influencer when you leave planet earth, nor matter how rich, influential or fun your content may be, after you must have completed your time on earth, the world will not take much time to find someone else to replace you. That’s how basically life works. So, don’t think you are irreplaceable.

In conclusion, decide today what you are not comfortable with and make an internal and conscious decision to fix it. It all starts with an idea. When the idea is conceived, you must nurture it by working on it. It’s only by so doing, you will get people who will buy into it. Remember, the change you want to see in the world begins with you.

Henry Ukazu writes from New York. He’s a Human Capacity & mindset coach. He’s also a public speaker. He works with the New York City Department of Correction as the Legal Coordinator. He’s the author of the acclaimed book Design Your Destiny – Actualizing Your Birthright To Success and President of gloemi.com. He can be reached via info@gloemi.com

