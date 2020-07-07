Despite EFCC’s Denial of Arrest, Magu Spends Night in Police Cell

Embattled Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu spent the night in a police cell at the Police Force Criminal Investigations Department, (Force CID), despite a statement Monday by the Commission denying reports he was arrested.

Magu was on Monday arrested by security operatives attached to the inter-agency panel set up by President Muhammadu Buhari and taken in for questioning at its offices at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

According to reports, the EFCC Chairman was interrogated for hours until late Monday evening when the panel rose from the day’s sitting.

However, to Magu’s great shock, rather than being let go after all the questioning, he was asked to be detained at the Force CID in Area 10, Abuja.

However, details of the EFCC boss’ interrogation were unknown as at the time of filing this report.

Magu has been under scrutiny since a memo by Abubakar Malami, the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, to President Muhammadu Buhari surfaced last month alleging insubordination and corruption against him.

One of such allegations, according to the memo, was that the EFCC boss disclosed a total recovery of N504 billion but lodged N543 billion in the Recovery Account with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), amounting to N39 billion more that originally made public.

Another allegation is that that some of the recovered assets by the EFCC were sold by Magu without following due process.

More to come…

