Kano Govt Adamant, Says Coronavirus Not Responsible for Strange Deaths in Kano

Kano State government on Sunday disclosed that reports from the state Ministry of Health has shown that most of the deaths in the state were caused by complications arising from hypertension, diabetes, meningitis and acute malaria.

In a statement made available to journalists in Kano on Sunday, the state Commissioner of Information, Malam Muhammad Garba, said although investigation into the cause of the deaths was still ongoing, preliminary report from the state Ministry of Health indicated that the deaths were not connected to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He further stated that Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje was earnestly waiting for the final report from the state Ministry of Health so as to take necessary action.

According to him, Governor Ganduje from the outset, had demonstrated the zeal and political will to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

“Governor Ganduje’s administration has been commended from within and outside the state over the proactive measures it took towards curbing the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This explains why Kano, apart from being highly populated, not record a case of the pandemic until lately.

“Though we agree that the situation on hand currently is serious, we are not resting on our oars in taking appropriate measures to ensure that the good people of Kano state, and indeed, residents in the state protect themselves from the novel COVID-19 pandemic,” he stated.

He further noted that part of measures taken by the state government to stop the spread of the virus include the on-going lockdown, closing of borders, aggressive campaign for social distancing, washing and sanitizing of hands, as well as strict adherence to and practice of the principles of personal hygiene.

He added that the government through the Kano COVID-19 Fund-Raising Committee, had been making palliatives available to the most vulnerable and the needy in the society.

Garba said: “Moreso, the state government has three modern isolation centres where those who tested positive for COVID-19 are being cared for. We are also hopeful of getting additional two isolation centres soonest.The government has also hired a hotel where suspected cases are accommodated.

“Also, Kano state government is collaborating with​ Bayero University Kano (BUK) to establish a testing centre within the institution, which will be ready in two weeks time after being certified by the NCDC. This will, indeed, enhance our determination to ensure that every suspected cases undergo test.

“Governor Ganduje has also sent a passionate appeal to the Federal Government to urgently work on the NCDC testing centre at AKTH which has been closed down for sometime now.

“We have enough medical manpower that can take care of the patients. What we are now asking for is financial assistance from the Federal Government and other donors to help sustain all these infrastructure and also continue the provision of palliatives to our people.”

He noted that, “the state government is concerned over what is happening. The Ministry of Health is already handling the situation. When they are through with the medical investigation, further necessary actions will be taken.

“I urge the good people of Kano state not to panic. Government is on top of the situation. The mystery or whatever it is will soon be unravelled.”

