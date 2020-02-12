Disagreement is Part of Politics – Oshiomhole

All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman Adams Oshiomhole on Tuesday explained why Senate President Ahmed Lawan was not inaugurated as Chairman of the National Reconciliation Committee.

He said the Senate President stepped down to attend to pressing state matters.

Speaking at the inauguration of the reconstituted committee, headed by the party’s pioneer National Interim Chairman, Chief Bisi Akande, the APC chair said the inauguration was delayed because Lawan declined the appointment.

According to him, the reconciliation committee was conceived by the APC National Executive Committee (NEC) to reconcile aggrieved members so that the party can enjoy internal cohesion between now and the next election.

He said: “After due consultation, the President approved the committee. However, the process has suffered a little delay because the person originally slated to head the committee was unable to play that role and so, we had to revisit the entire composition.”

He said the acceptance of the members to serve in the committee renewed the confidence of the leadership that members of the party are desirous of ensuring that there is peace and tranquility in the party.

Oshiomhole said: “It is traditional for progressive parties to have internal contestations, argument and disagreement. There is nothing wrong with those.

“If you have a party where there are no disagreement, there must be something wrong. “

