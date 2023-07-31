Connect with us

Strike Will Devastate Nigeria, Senate Calls On NLC

Published

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has announced an approaching statewide strike, and the Senate has urgently pleaded with the labor organization to reconsider its course of action.

The plea from the Senate is a result of its significant concern for the strike’s possibly severe effects on ordinary Nigerians and its warning that the country would be forced into a situation of great suffering.

The Senate addressed the situation on Monday, saying that while it respects the NLC’s right to demonstrate, it is important to consider the potential consequences that could have a significant impact on individuals’ daily lives and livelihoods.

With the Nigerian economy still reeling from the effects of the global pandemic and the ongoing recovery efforts, a widespread labour strike could further strain the economy, leading to inflation, scarcity of goods and services, and significant inconvenience to the populace.

The Senate also emphasized the legislature’s commitment to engaging in constructive dialogue with the NLC to address its grievances. By focusing on negotiation and communication, it is hoped that a compromise can be reached that safeguards the rights and interests of the workers, while also ensuring the smooth functioning of the nation’s economy.

The Upper Chamber further called upon other relevant stakeholders, including the Federal Government and private sector representatives, to join in the dialogue with the NLC. Such a broad-based discussion, it is hoped, would lead to a more comprehensive and long-lasting solution to the issues at hand.

As the nation watches the developments unfold, the collective hope is for a peaceful resolution that prioritises the welfare of workers and maintains economic stability. With the proposed strike looming, the call for dialogue and understanding has never been more critical.

____

