Dr. Chris Kwaja Calls for Immortalization of Late Female Helicopter Pilot, Tolulope Arotile

A Public Affairs Analyst, Security Expert and Senior Research at the Centre for Peace & Security Studies MATUTECH Yola, Adamawa State, Dr. Chris Kwaja has advocated for the immortalization of the first Nigeria Female Combat Helicopter Pilot, Ms. Tolulope Arotile who died in an accident at Nigerian Air Force Base Kaduna State.

Dr. Kwaja posited that considering her impact and immense contributions to the fight against insurgency thereby putting her life on the line for the unity, safety and security of Nigeria she should be honored.

He opined that the Flying Officer deserves national honour and immortalization.

“On account of her patriotism and commitment to protecting our territorial integrity as well as rid the Nation of insurgents, I am making a case for the Nigerian Airforce to engrave her name on one of the helicopters she flew” Dr. Kwaja said.

He said the deceased Flying Officer, Tolulope Arotile was role model to the younger generation by demonstrating that age is never a barrier in making impact to the Society and Nation.

“She was a symbol of true patriotism, diligence in service and contributed hugely to national development within her short period in service”

“She has written her name in gold, the world is celebrating her and she deserve to be immortalized”

“At her age, she demonstrated uncommon zeal, competence, passion enthusiasm, commitment and unflinching patriotism towards our Nation”

“The present crop of youths must borrow a leaf from her disposition and emulate her” Dr. Kwaja concluded.

Tolulope Arotile had just come back from Operation GAMA AIKI in Minna, Niger State, where she was deployed in the fight to rid the North-central states of armed bandits and other criminal elements by flying several combat missions.

She was targeted severally by the bandits who shot repeatedly at her aircraft but the dogged fighter engaged her combat skills and evaded them, while successfully carrying out what she was deployed for.

