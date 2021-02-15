Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Officially Appointed As World Trade Organization DG
Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has been appointed as the director-general of the World Trade Organisation (WTO).
Okonjo-Iweala’s appointment was announced on Monday by the Geneva-based organisation.
More to follow…
_________
Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng
Copyright 2021 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.
There are no commentsAdd yours