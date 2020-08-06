edo

Edo House of Assembly Roofing Sheets Removed as Crisis Continues

Some men on Thursday vandalised the Edo State House of Assembly and removed its roof.

According to a video shared by Channels Television, the men were seen removing the iconic legislative mace on the top of the building.

Details later…

 

