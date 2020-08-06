Edo House of Assembly Roofing Sheets Removed as Crisis Continues
Some men on Thursday vandalised the Edo State House of Assembly and removed its roof.
According to a video shared by Channels Television, the men were seen removing the iconic legislative mace on the top of the building.
Details later…
____
Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng
Copyright 2020 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.
There are no commentsAdd yours