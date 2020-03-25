Edo Speaker Confirmed First Index Case of Coronavirus

Speaker, Edo State House of Assembly, Hon Frank Okiye, has been confirmed to be the first index case to test positive to the dreaded coronavirus case, the state deputy governor, Phillip Shaibu announced this in Benin City, Leadership reports.

Okiye who travelled to the United Kingdom, came back and went straight into self isolation at the Irrua Specialist Hospital, Irrua, Esan Central local government area of Edo State.

“He sent his sample for testing and the test came back positive. He is in a stable condition and his family me beds have been tested and the tests came back negative”, the Edo deputy governor stated.

He noted that the two persons the speaker got in close contact with were his wife and daughter whose sampled have been taken and the result came out negative.

According to Shaibu, Obaseki went into self isolation following his close contact with the Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Muhammed and the Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Mallam Abba Kyari, who have both tested positive.

He said “On his own, the governor avoided meeting with everybody when he arrived Benin from Abuja and has maintained social distance before going into self isolation.

Meanwhile, Shaibu said 101 persons were being tracked by the state government, adding the 64 have been gotten in touch with of which six has been isolated and five samples taken.

He listed the measures as the procurement of 40 drums of hand sanitizers to be distributed to all local government areas, palaces, and other public places.

Besides, he said government still maintained that gathering of persons above 20 persons should be strictly adhered to.

He said markets remain closed except for those selling of essential commodities such as food items and medicine, adding that the state COVID-19 Response Committee would continue to meet on daily basis to review situations as they arise.

