12e4a5c3-fb_img_1591029113899

Edo State Governor Obaseki Resigns From APC After Meeting With Buhari

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has formally resigned from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The governor announced this on Tuesday after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

More to come…

_____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2020 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources. 

Categories
Uncategorized
Tagged
All Progressives CongressAPCEdo StateGodwin ObasekiMuhammadu Buhari

There are no comments

Add yours

Stay Connected

TRENDING PACKETS

Oxford Scientists Discover ‘Dexamethasone’ is a Life-Saving Coronavirus Drug

Oxford Scientists Discover ‘Dexamethasone’ is a Life-Saving Coronavirus Drug

News
  • 16 Jun
  • 0
Nigerians React as Executive Jet Services Says It Mistook Naira Marley For Works Minister Fashola

Nigerians React as Executive Jet Services Says It Mistook Naira Marley For Works Minister Fashola

Business News
  • 16 Jun
  • 0
NNPC Releases Audited Statement of Accounts to Public

NNPC Releases Audited Statement of Accounts to Public

Uncategorized
  • 16 Jun
  • 0

BEACON

Back to Top