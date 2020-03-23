Mrs-Winifred-Oyo-Ita

EFCC Arraigns Oyo-Ita Over ‘N570m Fraud’

Winifred Oyo-Ita, a former head of service, has arrived at the federal high court in Abuja, to be arraigned on money laundering charges preferred against her by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Oyo-Ita is to be arraigned on 12 counts of money laundering before Taiwo Taiwo, a judge of the federal high court.

Others to be arraigned alongside are Frontline Ace Global Services Limited; Asanaya Projects Limited; Garba Umar and his companies: Slopes International Limited; Gooddeal Investments Limited; Ubong Okon Effiok and his own company, U & U Global Services Limited and Prince Mega Logistics Limited.

Despite the government’s restriction of public gatherings to only 50 people, the courtroom is packed full of lawyers, litigants and journalists.

