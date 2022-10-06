Connect with us

Protest: ‘Yahoo boys’ on Smear Campaign, EFCC Reacts

efcc
efcc Pic 6 Head Office Complex of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) inaugurated by President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja on Tuesday (15/5/18) 02538/15/5/2018/Callistus Ewelike/NAN Pic 7. From left: Secretary General, Commonwealth Agencies of Africa, Ms. Patricia Scotland; Former President of South Africa, Mr Thabo Mbeki; President Muhammadu Buhari and the Chairman, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Mr Ibrahim Magu during the inauguration of EFCC Head OFFICE Complex in Abuja on Tuesday (15/5/18) 02539/15/5/2018/Callistus Ewelike/NAN Pic 8. From left: Secretary General, Commonwealth Agencies of Africa, Ms. Patricia Scotland; Former President of South Africa, Mr Thabo Mbeki; President Muhammadu Buhari; Speaker, House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara; Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha and the Chairman, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) during the inauguration of EFCC Head OFFICE Complex in Abuja on Tuesday (15/5/18) 02540/15/5/2018/Callistus Ewelike/NAN

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has reacted to protests by some youths who accused the anti-graft agency of extortion and illegal house searches. Punch reports.

The anti-graft agency in a post via its verified Twitter handle on Thursday, restated the EFCC’s commitment to locate, arrest and investigate anyone causing economic unrest.

Recall that some youths gathered in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, to protest, asking for the scrapping of the EFCC.

The protesters were seen holding banners, some of which read, “Enough of the extortion from EFCC,” and “End EFCC,” among others.

The youths, who also caused traffic around Bodija area of Ibadan, accused the EFCC of carrying out illegal house searches and arrests in their operations. They sought the review and reform of the agency’s activities.

Reacting, the EFCC said, “The EFCC’s mandate is to rid Nigeria of all forms of economic and financial crimes and will not be deterred by a mere campaign of calumny.

“Yahoo boys came out to protest because the eagle strongly detests their fraudulent interest but the EFCC will continue to do her best to locate, investigate and arrest anyone causing economic unrest.”

