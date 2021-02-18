EFCC Chairman: Opposition Mounts, As Senators Vow To Block Bawa

Lobbying to stop the clearance of Abdulrasheed Bawa as the next Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) moved into an overdrive today as Senators across party lines vow to block the appointment of the new nominee hinging it on the flagrant breach of the extant rules guiding such appointment.

According to a ranking APC Senator who spoke under anonymity, the fact that the new nominee is undergoing investigation for” alleged misdemeanor which swept the previous occupant away from the hot seat is tantamount to removing a detainee from detention and appointing him as the Divisional Police Officer of the same station ”

” Moreover, he’s not qualified to be the EFCC Chairman. He was recruited into EFCC in 2004/5. He spent only 16 years in the commission and he is on grade level 13 contrary to what the EFCC act says ” he said.

Continuing he posited” According to EFCC Establishment Act, Section 2a (ii) the Chairman to be appointed should :

“be a serving or retired member of any security or law enforcement agency not below the rank of Assistant Commissioner of Police or equivalent”

Such equivalence in the EFCC is Grade Level 15, and Bawa is on Gl 13 which qualifies him to be a Divisional Police Officer (DPO) if he’s in the police force ”

The Senator revealed that this flagrant abuse of the EFCC act would not be allowed to stand arguing that the EFCC Law is an Act of National Assembly hence Senate must not over rule itself by breaching a critical provision in the appointment of EFCC Chairman.

